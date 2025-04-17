Previous
Basking by gaf005
Photo 2511

Basking

The bliss of bathing in the afternoon sunshine on a grassy hillside with the security of mum not far away.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Sweet!
April 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact