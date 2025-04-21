Previous
Goslings by gaf005
Goslings

This year the Egyptian Geese have produced six goslings which are a delight in a local park.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
