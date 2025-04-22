Sign up
On Guard.
The parent Egyptian Geese stand guard against any predators. They were kept busy by persistent gulls after their chicks.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
21st April 2025 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
