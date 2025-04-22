Previous
On Guard. by gaf005
On Guard.

The parent Egyptian Geese stand guard against any predators. They were kept busy by persistent gulls after their chicks.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
