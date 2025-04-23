Previous
Wonderful Wisteria by gaf005
Wonderful Wisteria

I saw this in the distance as I parked near the post office and just HAD to go up and capture this iconic spring image.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Renee Salamon ace
How pretty is that - ours is nowhere near coming out yet
April 23rd, 2025  
