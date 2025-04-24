Sign up
Previous
Photo 2517
Hedgerow
Common as muck, but the Hawthorn brings the ginnel alive with its beautiful blossom.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
0
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
