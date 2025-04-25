Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2518
Overlooked
Another hedgerow beauty in the ginnel. Tiny and easy to walk past and miss how lovely it is. I have no idea what it is but it is stunning when you look close up.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2518
photos
95
followers
73
following
689% complete
View this month »
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
24th April 2025 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 25th, 2025
haskar
ace
Nice find. Lovely shot and details.
April 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close