Overlooked

Another hedgerow beauty in the ginnel. Tiny and easy to walk past and miss how lovely it is. I have no idea what it is but it is stunning when you look close up.
25th April 2025

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 25th, 2025  
haskar ace
Nice find. Lovely shot and details.
April 25th, 2025  
