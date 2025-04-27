Previous
A mother's love.. by gaf005
A mother's love..

..for her newborn lamb.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
