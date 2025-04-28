Previous
Backlit by gaf005
Backlit

I arrived an hour early for a meeting but thankfully I had my camera with me and there was a beautiful garden at the venue. With the sunlight streaming through from behind this bluebell was crying out for a photo to be taken. I obliged.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Ann Williams
Beautiful!
April 28th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
And the cry was answered with a beautiful shot!
April 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 28th, 2025  
