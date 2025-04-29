Previous
Hiding by gaf005
Photo 2522

Hiding

Amidst the tangled undergrowth this delightful Wood Aven was peeking out to capture a glimpse of the sun.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Another of your superb flower photos. I play with water colour pencils and I draw inspiration for some of my scribbles from your flowers. They're o nly ever for me in my journal. If they don't work they provide a colourful page for me to write over!
April 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 29th, 2025  
