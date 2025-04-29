Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2522
Hiding
Amidst the tangled undergrowth this delightful Wood Aven was peeking out to capture a glimpse of the sun.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2522
photos
95
followers
73
following
690% complete
View this month »
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
27th April 2025 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Another of your superb flower photos. I play with water colour pencils and I draw inspiration for some of my scribbles from your flowers. They're o nly ever for me in my journal. If they don't work they provide a colourful page for me to write over!
April 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close