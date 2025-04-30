Sign up
Photo 2523
Yellow
Such pure bright colour in the sunshine, with the inevitable photobomber.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
0
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2523
photos
95
followers
73
following
691% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
27th April 2025 5:01pm
Privacy
Public
