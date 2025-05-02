Previous
Maple by gaf005
Photo 2525

Maple

The trees are springing to life in this gorgeous sunshine.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
691% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Yellow maple? Rather lovely
May 2nd, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely light and details.
May 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact