Previous
Photo 2528
Pristine
Even though parked on a field, the wheel trim was immaculate. I would like to think that if I had an Alfa Romeo my car's would be the same. However, I haven't and they certainly aren't!
5th May 2025
5th May 25
1
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
3rd May 2025 6:02pm
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
May 5th, 2025
