Previous
Fulsome by gaf005
Photo 2532

Fulsome

When we drive into our cul-de-sac this Ceanothus stuns us, even more so today as it glowed in the sunshine.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact