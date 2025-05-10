Previous
Aloft by gaf005
Aloft

The glorious honeysuckle, held high against the midday sun, is truly beautiful.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
