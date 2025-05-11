Previous
Incy Wincy Spider by gaf005
Incy Wincy Spider

In a field full of buttercups this adventurous spider kept tottering over the edge and then dropping for a mere two inches before painstakingly crawling back up. Ideal for a photographer, apart from the intense sunlight.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
