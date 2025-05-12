Sign up
Photo 2535
Standing out
This red rhododendron was simply stunning, especially in an area given over to 'rewilding'.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
0
2
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
