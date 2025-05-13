Previous
Splash by gaf005
Photo 2536

Splash

I don't normally like 'rewilding' areas as they are bland and, to be honest, often an excuse to save money, but at least this camas brought a bit of welcome colour to it.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
