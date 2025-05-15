Previous
Iconic by gaf005
Photo 2538

Iconic

Although the wisteria is past its best, 17th century Bateman's, the home of Rudyard Kipling, typifies an English summer scene.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
695% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
One of my favourite NT homes!
May 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a beautiful idyllic place! I'd love to be able to live in a place like that.
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact