Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2538
Iconic
Although the wisteria is past its best, 17th century Bateman's, the home of Rudyard Kipling, typifies an English summer scene.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2538
photos
94
followers
73
following
695% complete
View this month »
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
10th May 2025 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
One of my favourite NT homes!
May 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a beautiful idyllic place! I'd love to be able to live in a place like that.
May 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close