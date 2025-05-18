Previous
Lady's Glove. by gaf005
Photo 2541

Lady's Glove.

The Foxglove is a haven for bees and although there was one buzzing round I could not catch it in one of the flowers.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact