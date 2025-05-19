Previous
Dyers Rocket by gaf005
Photo 2542

Dyers Rocket

I almost removed this from my garden earlier in the year, thinking it was a weed but I have seen it grow and now flower. It's evident it was a common source of yellow dye and in use before the first millennium BC.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
696% complete

Photo Details

