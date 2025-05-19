Sign up
Previous
Photo 2542
Dyers Rocket
I almost removed this from my garden earlier in the year, thinking it was a weed but I have seen it grow and now flower. It's evident it was a common source of yellow dye and in use before the first millennium BC.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
0
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2542
photos
94
followers
73
following
696% complete
