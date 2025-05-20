Previous
Lovely Laburnum by gaf005
Photo 2543

Lovely Laburnum

Dangling from a tree opposite the church and dancing in the breeze. Since I had just met with our church photo group I thought a photo was very appropriate.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Lovely colour and details.
May 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact