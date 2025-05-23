Previous
Elder by gaf005
Photo 2546

Elder

Our neighbour's hedge is replete with elderberry which brightens it up beautifully.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
697% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Lovely details
May 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact