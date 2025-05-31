Previous
Balance by gaf005
Photo 2554

Balance

I love the superb symmetry and subtle shades in the undercroft at Battle Abbey. I've visited several times and never tire of gazing at these perfect patterns.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
May 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact