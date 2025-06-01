Previous
Speed by gaf005
I could hardly believe how fast this Harris Hawk sped by and was grateful that one of my many shots caught it in frame. What a beauty!
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, amazing in flight capture
June 1st, 2025  
Lesley ace
Oooh very well done capturing that!
June 1st, 2025  
