Photo 2555
Speed
I could hardly believe how fast this Harris Hawk sped by and was grateful that one of my many shots caught it in frame. What a beauty!
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2555
photos
94
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
25th May 2025 3:32pm
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, amazing in flight capture
June 1st, 2025
Lesley
ace
Oooh very well done capturing that!
June 1st, 2025
