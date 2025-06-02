Previous
Prowling by gaf005
Photo 2556

Prowling

I fear the fly's days are numbered.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Uh oh! Great capture
June 2nd, 2025  
GaryW
Indeed! Nice macro!
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact