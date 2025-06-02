Sign up
Previous
Photo 2556
Prowling
I fear the fly's days are numbered.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2556
photos
94
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments: 2
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
24th May 2025 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Uh oh! Great capture
June 2nd, 2025
GaryW
Indeed! Nice macro!
June 2nd, 2025
