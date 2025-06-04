Sign up
Photo 2558
Photo 2558
Undercroft
I somehow suspect that the blue cones are not part of the 11th century original building at Battle Abbey, nor do they enhance its beauty.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
2
2
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
30th May 2025 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 4th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot. What a history for this structure! I agree, the cones don't do it justice.
June 4th, 2025
