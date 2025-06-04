Previous
Undercroft by gaf005
Photo 2558

Undercroft

I somehow suspect that the blue cones are not part of the 11th century original building at Battle Abbey, nor do they enhance its beauty.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 4th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful shot. What a history for this structure! I agree, the cones don't do it justice.
June 4th, 2025  
