Photo 2559
Soaring
The yellow-billed kites were never still for a moment as they wheeled and swooped through the sky.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
2
2
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2559
photos
94
followers
73
following
701% complete
View this month »
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
25th May 2025 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 5th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Nice one and against that that sky!
June 5th, 2025
