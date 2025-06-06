Previous
Timid. by gaf005
Timid.

In spite of the dangerous looking horns it was very sheepish and kept its eye on me as it scampered past.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
