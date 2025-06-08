Previous
Beware by gaf005
Photo 2562

Beware

When deadheading my roses I spotted this creature. On looking it up, Rose Sawflies can cause defoliation. I certainly won't be encouraging it to stay around.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact