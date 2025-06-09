Previous
Lugworms by gaf005
Photo 2563

Lugworms

Alone on Newhaven beach. I must admit, I have never understood the occupation/hobby of digging for these slimy red-tinged critters that are used for fishing bait, but then again, I don't do fishing.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
702% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact