Photo 2564
Subtlety.
Often, you cannot get near to a water lily to capture detail but this one was in a fountain and so I was able to get up real close. How amazing.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Judith Johnson
This is so beautiful
June 10th, 2025
