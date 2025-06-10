Previous
Subtlety. by gaf005
Photo 2564

Subtlety.

Often, you cannot get near to a water lily to capture detail but this one was in a fountain and so I was able to get up real close. How amazing.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
702% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
This is so beautiful
June 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact