Common spotted orchid by gaf005
Common spotted orchid

I wasn't expecting to see this flower gracing the graveyard with its beauty and adding a wonderful touch of colour among the drab gravestones.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
