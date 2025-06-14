Sign up
Photo 2568
Ancient
This Yew Tree in Wilmington is estimated to be 1,600 years old, much older than the 12th century church in whose grounds it stand, No wonder it needs propping up left, right, and centre.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
13th June 2025 3:25pm
Privacy
Public
