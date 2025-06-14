Previous
Ancient by gaf005
This Yew Tree in Wilmington is estimated to be 1,600 years old, much older than the 12th century church in whose grounds it stand, No wonder it needs propping up left, right, and centre.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
