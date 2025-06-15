Previous
Comeliness by gaf005
Photo 2569

Comeliness

A bank of Bulbous Buttercups brimming over with beauty.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 15th, 2025  
GaryW
Marvelous color and love the yellow bokeh in the background!
June 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact