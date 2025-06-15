Sign up
Previous
Photo 2569
Comeliness
A bank of Bulbous Buttercups brimming over with beauty.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
2
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2569
photos
91
followers
71
following
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
Views 3
3
Comments 2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
13th June 2025 5:01pm
Privacy
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 15th, 2025
GaryW
Marvelous color and love the yellow bokeh in the background!
June 15th, 2025
