Previous
St John's Wort by gaf005
Photo 2572

St John's Wort

I love the lush colours of this Hypericum shrub perhaps even more than when it is in glorious yellow flower. It brings joy to the heart which relieves depression even when it is not used as a herbal medicine.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
That's a great shot and, as you say, the colours are beautiful.
June 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact