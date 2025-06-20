Previous
Calla Lily by gaf005
Calla Lily

As I left from a pastoral visit my eyes were drawn to an array of these lilies, slightly past their best but still stunning as the sun shone through them.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
Wonderful POV
June 20th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2025  
