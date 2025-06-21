Sign up
Photo 2575
NAO Victoria
Today we went onto this amazing ship which is a replica of the one which was the first to ever circumnavigate the world in 1519-1522 and itself made a similar journey in 2004-2006. Quite incredible to experience, even in the sweltering heat.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
