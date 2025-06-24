Previous
Cat Litter by gaf005
Photo 2578

Cat Litter

This is the (un)affectionate term by Eastbourne residents for what the council have done to the floral gardens for which Eastbourne is famous. Yet another way for the council to put off tourists.
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
