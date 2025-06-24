Sign up
Previous
Photo 2578
Cat Litter
This is the (un)affectionate term by Eastbourne residents for what the council have done to the floral gardens for which Eastbourne is famous. Yet another way for the council to put off tourists.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
