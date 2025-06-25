Previous
Pincushion by gaf005
Pincushion

The ladybirds did not seem at all troubled by the spikes protruding from the Rattlesnake Master whereas I had to be very careful when getting close and finding a good angle.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 25th, 2025  
