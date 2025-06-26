Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2580
Stern
William Cavendish, the 7th Duke of Devonshire (19th Century), looks down upon Eastbourne from his seated statue.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2580
photos
91
followers
71
following
706% complete
View this month »
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
24th June 2025 8:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close