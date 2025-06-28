Sign up
Photo 2582
Keyed up.
I went to today's 'Armed Forces Day' in Eastbourne and ironically, the best thing there was the Falconry exhibition with this Lannar Falcon becoming excited because its mate had been allowed out to fly and it was getting impatient for its turn.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
