Keyed up. by gaf005
Keyed up.

I went to today's 'Armed Forces Day' in Eastbourne and ironically, the best thing there was the Falconry exhibition with this Lannar Falcon becoming excited because its mate had been allowed out to fly and it was getting impatient for its turn.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
