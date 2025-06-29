Previous
Veins by gaf005
Veins

In an 'Open Gardens' visit, this decaying leaf, with the sun streaming through it, was more fascinating than all the flowers.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
GaryW
I do like seeing the veins!
June 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely detail.
June 29th, 2025  
