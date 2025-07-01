Previous
Bird of prey by gaf005
Bird of prey

The markings round the eyes and beak of this Lanner Falcon are amazing - such intricacy.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Judith Johnson ace
Superb close-up
July 1st, 2025  
