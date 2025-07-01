Sign up
Photo 2585
Bird of prey
The markings round the eyes and beak of this Lanner Falcon are amazing - such intricacy.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2585
photos
91
followers
71
following
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ60
Taken
12th November 2005 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Superb close-up
July 1st, 2025
