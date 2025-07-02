Sign up
Previous
Photo 2586
Waiting
This Kestrel was ready to join its fellow bird of prey in the skies but the keeper was anxious about the number of gulls flying around and ready to protect their nesting young at this time of year.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
1
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
28th June 2025 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantasstic
July 2nd, 2025
