Previous
Waiting by gaf005
Photo 2586

Waiting

This Kestrel was ready to join its fellow bird of prey in the skies but the keeper was anxious about the number of gulls flying around and ready to protect their nesting young at this time of year.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
708% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fantasstic
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact