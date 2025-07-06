Sign up
Previous
Photo 2590
Tarnished.
From the distance they still gleamsplendidly in the sunlight but a closer inspection shows unsurprising signs of wear from the seaside weather.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
2
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2590
photos
91
followers
71
following
709% complete
View this month »
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
24th June 2025 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Yes, needs a bit of a clean but still beautiful
July 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 6th, 2025
