Tarnished. by gaf005
Tarnished.

From the distance they still gleamsplendidly in the sunlight but a closer inspection shows unsurprising signs of wear from the seaside weather.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley ace
Yes, needs a bit of a clean but still beautiful
July 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 6th, 2025  
