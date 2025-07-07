Previous
Balancing act by gaf005
Photo 2591

Balancing act

It was quite amusing to watch this pigeon being buffeted by the wind and trying to stay on the illuminations wire.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact