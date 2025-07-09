Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2593
Look up
I went to buy a newspaper and spotted that the local church had a midweek service so I went in for it and was surprised to find a message on the ceiling.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2593
photos
91
followers
71
following
710% complete
View this month »
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
9th July 2025 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close