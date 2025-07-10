Previous
Morning mist by gaf005
Photo 2594

Morning mist

The overnight fog had cleared but the mist remained at Windermere as the geese went in search of breakfast.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
710% complete

Mags ace
Such a peaceful lovely scene.
July 10th, 2025  
