Today was SO hot we decided to stay indoors and went to the Lakeland Motor Museum with its incredible display of old cars including, of course, Jaguars.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Renee Salamon ace
Absolute vintage
July 12th, 2025  
