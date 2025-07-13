Previous
Ullswater by gaf005
Ullswater

It seems that wherever you travel in the Lake district there is yet another beautiful lake - I suppose that's how it got its name!!
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
I loved that area of the UK. Dream area for photographers.
July 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Splendid
July 13th, 2025  
Lesley ace
My favourite lake. Lovely, serene shot
July 13th, 2025  
