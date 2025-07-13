Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2597
Ullswater
It seems that wherever you travel in the Lake district there is yet another beautiful lake - I suppose that's how it got its name!!
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2597
photos
91
followers
71
following
711% complete
View this month »
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
11th July 2025 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
I loved that area of the UK. Dream area for photographers.
July 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Splendid
July 13th, 2025
Lesley
ace
My favourite lake. Lovely, serene shot
July 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close